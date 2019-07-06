Best quotes and fact of the day at Wimbledon

QUOTES

"We were saying we're both the younger siblings, so we're used to being bossed by our older brother and sister -- we're taking it in turns to be boss" - Andy Murray after he and Serena Williams won their mixed doubles first-round match.

"I'm very inspired by Arthur Ashe and Nelson Mandela, all the great things they did. I will never achieve what they did, I know that, but I can at least try a little bit" - Roger Federer, who will play Rafa Nadal in an exhibition game in South Africa next year.

"Honestly, the surface for me is the same as always, I have been playing here since 2003. It's not the surface. It's the balls that are a little bit heavier. That's... the main thing that makes sometimes the game a little bit slower.

"Sometimes is normal because we play on grass. The balls get some humidity. That's part of the game" - Rafa Nadal on what is to blame for the slower game at Wimbledon this year.

"I just saw the tweet... I was super excited. She's one of my role models. So it was just cool to see that she knows I exist" - Cori Gauff after Michelle Obama said the 15-year-old was "terrific" on Twitter.

FACT OF THE DAY

Roger Federer became the first player -- man or woman -- to win 350 singles matches at the majors with his third-round victory over Lucas Pouille. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)