Best quotes and fact of the day at Wimbledon

QUOTES

"Today, it's disappointing right now. Give me an hour or so, we'll be all good. The sun's still going to come up tomorrow" - Ash Barty after losing her last-16 match to Alison Riske.

"I've had more matches this week than the past five months. Yikes!" - Serena Williams after reaching her 14th Wimbledon quarter-finals.

"In the world of tennis today, honestly, my feeling is I am little bit more than Ashleigh Barty, even if Ashleigh Barty is the first player of the world and she already won in the French Open and she is playing unbelievable good" - Nadal on whether women's number one Barty deserved to play on Centre Court instead of him.

"He did tweet SerAndy. I was like, I like Murena. My vote is still for Murena" - Serena Williams says she and Andy Murray are still undecided on the social media name for their mixed doubles partnership.

FACT

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova became the first Wimbledon debutant to make the quarter-finals on her first attempt since Li Na in 2006. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)