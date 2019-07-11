Best quotes and fact of the day from Wimbledon

QUOTES

"It's really not about 24, 23 or 25. It's about going out there and giving my best no matter what. No matter what I do, I will always have a great career.

"I just kind of let it go this morning. I feel really calm about it." - Serena Williams on the possibility of winning a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title on Saturday.

"I'm desperate to win Wimbledon more than to stop her. I will focus on myself. I'm not thinking about her record... Her records are huge already." - Simona Halep, who has beaten Serena Williams only once in 10 meetings.

"I'm not sure if I want to reach 37. There is also some other things I want to do in life than just chasing a yellow ball." Barbora Strycova, 33, on her future in tennis.

FACT OF THE DAY

Serena Williams and Simona Halep are the only two women's players to have reached a Grand Slam final in each of the last three seasons. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)