Best quotes and facts at Wimbledon

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A selection of the some of the best quotes and facts from the second day at Wimbledon on Tuesday:

Quotes

"Not sure that me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox (pub) and have a beer together... we have a mutual respect but that's about it" -- Nick Kyrgios after he set up a second-round match against Rafael Nadal with the pair having traded insults earlier this year.

"I'm too old for all that stuff," Nadal on renewing his feud with Kyrgios.

"If you guys really want it... all right, done" -- Serena Williams on joining forces with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles before the news was officially confirmed.

“Next question” -- Australian Bernard Tomic when asked if he was happy with the effort he put in during a 58-minute thrashing by France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Fact of the day:

Tomic was beaten 6-2 6-1 6-4 in just 58 minutes by Tsonga -– the shortest Wimbledon men's match for 15 years.

It was the second shortest men’s singles match at the All England Club since records began in 2002.

He lost the first set in 18 minutes, the second in 17 and the third in 23. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Fallon)