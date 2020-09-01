Fans are currently unable to attend the US Open due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has left the corporate suites that surround the Arthur Ashe Stadium empty.

That has seen them converted to high-end player lounges.

What and where are these suites?

They surround the Arthur Ashe Stadium and there are 80 of them.

The suites are usually available for hire per session. The pricing is by inquiry only, which translates as expensive. However, they do include 20 tickets, a private balcony and an air-conditioned lounge.

How does it work?

As Forbes explain, the suites are assigned in order of rankings. With 67 of the 80 suites converted, all 32 seeds from the men’s and women’s draws are assigned a suite. When a seed is knocked out, their suite passes to the next highest-ranked player.

What’s inside the suites?

Handily, the ATP provided a guided tour of one of the suites, courtesy of Felix Auger Aliassime.

Again, according to Forbes, the suites have a physio table, a coffee machine and a fridge, which has an assortment of beverages that presumably includes milk considering Alexander Zverev was spotted dispatching some cereal on one of the balconies on Tuesday.

So what have the players made of it and who has made an appearance?

Zverev seems as comfortable as anyone, wondering around shirtless or eating cereal during Andy Murray’s match against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Elsewhere, Filip Krajinovic ensured his suite had a nice personalisation to it, who, according to US Open host and writer Blair Henley, had assistance with that from Janko Tipsarević.

Elsewhere, social media collaborators Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas are next door neighbours.

