Bett1 Aces: Dominic Thiem outclasses 18-year-old Jannik Sinner in the final

Dominic Thiem produced some high quality tennis to beat 18-year-old rising star Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2 in the Bett1 Aces final.

Highly-rated Sinner, who knocked out Roberto Bautista-Agut and Karen Kachanov en route to the final, started the stronger of the two at the Tempelhof Airport in Berlin.

But the Austrian world number three found his rhythm by crashing down five aces in the opening set and broke the Sinner serve in the seventh game.

Errors began creeping into Sinner's game after going a break down and Thiem saw the set out in 37 minutes thanks to a backhand unforced error from the Italian.

Thiem proved too strong in the second set, too, as the Austrian converted his third break point following 21-shot rally in a tense third game.

Sinner showed great character with some powerful tennis to stay in the set, but Thiem secured a double break in the seventh which the world number 73 could not come back from.

Thiem: The best I've played in four months

"It was probably my best match during the coronavirus break," Thiem said post-match.

"I was feeling every ball, so I'm super happy and it was probably the best I've played in the last four months.

"I hope that my next tournament will be the US Open, I'm still not 100% sure if it's going to happen, but the plan is to go there middle or end of August then if this is happening then the normal tour is coming back which is what we're all hoping for.

"I hope it was my last exhibition match for a while."

