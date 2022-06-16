American teenager Coco Gauff is into the quarter-finals of a grass-court tournament for the first time in her career.

The 18-year-old beat Xinyu Wang 6-0 6-4 to progress at the German Open in Berlin.

Ad

The world No. 13 came from a break down in the second set to take victory and set up a clash with Karolina Pliskova in the next round.

Wimbledon Wimbledon power rankings: Who will rule on the grass? 08/06/2022 AT 07:33

Ons Jabeur saw off the stubborn challenge of American Alycia Parks to book her place in the last eight in Berlin.

After taking the first set 6-2, Jabeur - who is the top seed at the tournament - was taken to a tie break in the second. The Tunisian prevailed, though, taking it 10-8.

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic also made it through - beating Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

At the Birmingham Classic, top seed Jelena Ostapenko has been knocked out.

Despite taking the first set, the 25-year-old Latvian was beaten by Dayana Yastremska.

Third seed Camila Giorgi is safely through to the quarter-finals after coming from a set down to beat American Lauren Davis 6-3 5-7 2-6.

- - -

Watch daily highlights from Wimbledon at 10pm on Eurosport 2 and from June 27, as well as the two singles finals live on July 9 and 10.

Roland-Garros 'She's the best in the world' - Lewandowski pays tribute to Swiatek after Paris glory 04/06/2022 AT 18:01