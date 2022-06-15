K. Plíšková vs B. Andreescu | Bett1 Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Steffi Graf Stadion
Not started
K. Plíšková (4)
B. Andreescu
15/06
Karolína Plíšková - Bianca Andreescu

Players Overview

KarolínaPlíšková
  • WTA ranking7
  • WTA points3678
  • Age30
  • Height1.86m
  • Weight-
BiancaAndreescu
  • WTA ranking69
  • WTA points913
  • Age21
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
KarolínaPlíšková
BiancaAndreescu
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

K. Plíšková

B. Andreescu

LIVE MATCH: Karolína Plíšková vs Bianca Andreescu

WTA Berlin - 15 June 2022

Follow the WTA Berlin Tennis match between Karolína Plíšková and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 10:00 on 15 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Berlin results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

