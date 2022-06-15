K. Plíšková vs B. Andreescu | Bett1 Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Steffi Graf Stadion
Not started
K. Plíšková (4)
B. Andreescu
15/06
Advertisement
Ad
Karolína Plíšková - Bianca Andreescu
Players Overview
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking7
- WTA points3678
- Age30
- Height1.86m
- Weight-
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
- WTA ranking69
- WTA points913
- Age21
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Plíšková
B. Andreescu