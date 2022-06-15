L. Samsonova vs V. Kudermetova | Bett1 Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 15.06.2022 | Rot-Weiss Tennis Club
Not started
L. Samsonova
L. Samsonova
V. Kudermetova
V. Kudermetova
from 23:00
Liudmila Samsonova - Veronika Kudermetova

Players Overview

Liudmila-Samsonova-headshot
LiudmilaSamsonova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking29
  • WTA points1650
  • Age23
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-
Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points2000
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

L. Samsonova

V. Kudermetova

