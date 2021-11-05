Switzerland ousted hosts Czech Republic to win Group D and advance to the semi-finals of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The Czech Republic have won six of the last nine titles but couldn't do it on home soil as gold medallist Belinda Bencic clinched her singles and doubles matches to claim a 2-1 victory for Switzerland.

Marketa Vondrousova had defeated Viktorija Golubic 6-4 6-2 in the evening's first match to give the Czech's the lead.

But then Bencic upset Czech world number three and Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova 7-6(2) 6-4.

She then returned to court with Jil Teichman to beat world number two Katerina Siniakova and veteran doubles star Lucie Hradecka 6-3 6-3.

Australia complete the final four alongside Russia and the United States after they beat Belarus in a decisive tie to top Group B.

Two singles wins were enough for Australia as Storm Sanders beat BJK Cup debutante Yuliya Hatouka 6-3 6-3.

And then Ajla Tomljanovic - who had missed the tie against Belgium - took to the court to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 4-6 6-2 6-3.

Belgium won the dead rubber doubles but Australia had already done enough to make the semi-finals.

Australia will play Switzerland in Friday's semi-finals, while Russia take on the United States.

The Russians had already eliminated defending champions France to advance to the semi-finals while 18-time champions United States beat Spain.

