Anne Keothavong was overcome with joy as Great Britain secured a place in the semi-finals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time in 40 years after beating Spain 3-0

It is the ultimate story of redemption for Keothavong's team, who initially failed to qualify for the event before being handed a reprieve, as Glasgow were announced as hosts.

Following defeat in their opening match against Kazakhstan, Britain knew that only full quota of victories over Spain would be enough to secure a last-four berth, which they managed to do on a dramatic day.

"This is something really special. I am so proud of this team, every single player on this team has done themselves proud," Keothavong said.

“We are fortunate to be in this competition for reasons you’re all aware of but to then deliver and get through to the semi-finals, I mean, it’s incredible.

“It’s down to the players. The way they approached the match today was just amazing. It sure is historic.”

How did GB produce a Glasgow miracle?

Heather Watson and Harriet Dart set the side on their way to progression, with Watson producing an incredible display to secure a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz, who ranked 43 places above her in the WTA standings.

“I was really happy with my level today, I played super aggressive and had so much fun out there,” Watson said.

"I do love playing in this atmosphere. I have had my best Grand Slam results at Wimbledon and I love playing at home. It brings out the best in me.”

Meanwhile, Dart prevailed with a 6-3 6-4 win over Paula Badosa and explained how Watson’s earlier heroics proved to be the catalyst for her victory.

"I was so inspired by Heather's performance this afternoon, she played awesome," Dart said.

"I just wanted to play half as good as she did and I think I put in a good performance today."

The job was done when doubles duo Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls overcame Aliona Bolsov and Rebeka Masarova.

The British pair held their nerve in the first set - defending five break points - and taking a one-set lead after taking the second of the set points on offer in the tiebreak.

Following an exchange of breaks early in the second set, the GB team took their chances, sealing a further two breaks of serve before serving it out to seal their place in the semi-finals on Saturday, when they will play Australia.

