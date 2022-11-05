A few star names will be missing, but the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow will still feature a number of the world’s top women’s players. Here’s all you need to know about the tournament…

What are the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

Known as the Fed Cup until 2020, the Billie Jean King Cup is an international women’s team tennis competition.

Qualifying for the finals look place earlier this year and 12 nations will now battle it out as Glasgow’s Emirates Arena to be crowned 2022 champions.

The 12 nations are in four groups and only the winners advance to the semi-finals.

The groups are:

Group A: Switzerland, Canada, Italy

Group B: Australia, Slovakia, Belgium

Group C: Spain, Kazakhstan, Great Britain

Group D: Czech Republic, USA, Poland

What’s the format of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

Each nation plays against the two other nations in their group.

A tie consists of two best-of-three singles matches and one doubles match.

When are the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

The finals will take place from Tuesday, November 8 to Sunday, November 13.

The scheduling of the event has caused a bit of controversy…

Is Iga Swiatek playing the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

World No. 1 Swiatek helped Poland qualify for the finals earlier this year but will not be in Glasgow due to the quick turnaround after the WTA Finals.

There is just a day between the final of the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas and the start of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.

“I personally wouldn't agree with it. But you know what? It's about her,” the 18-time Grand Slam champion is quoted as saying by ESPN.

“She's the one that's having to deal with reality now; I don't. “We'll miss her."

Will Emma Raducanu be at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

No, Great Britain will be without 2021 US Open Raducanu as she continues to recover from a wrist injury.

GB captain Anne Keothavong said Raducanu’s absence is a “bit of a blow”.

“We know what she’s capable of, and also given her profile and her support for the team and the competition, it’s a loss not to have her on this team. But it is what it is.

“I know she’s still supportive in the background. She might even make it to Glasgow. She’s obviously trying to focus on getting fit and ready. If she’s not there supporting on the side then she will be from afar.”

British No. 2 Harriet Dart will lead the team in singles alongside Heather Watson and Katie Boulter. GB’s top women’s doubles players, Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, will be competing in the tournament for the first time. Barnett and Nicholls have won three doubles titles this season.

Who are the star players at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

USA look loaded on paper with four top-15 ranked singles players in their ranks – world No. 3 Pegula, world No. 4 Gauff, world No. 11 Madison Keys and world No. 14 Danielle Collins.

Gauff and Pegula are also second and third in the doubles rankings.

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu and former US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez lead the Canadian team while Czech Republic have strength with top doubles pairing Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, as well as two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina leads Kazakhstan and world No. 12 Paula Badosa is Spain’s top-ranked player.

Will Russia be competing at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals?

Russia and Belarus have banned from international tennis events following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia were the 2021 champions after beating Switzerland in the final.

What's the Billie Jean King Cup Finals schedule?

Tuesday, November 8

Australia v Slovakia – 10am GMT

Kazakhstan v Great Britain – not before 4pm GMT

Wednesday, November 9

Switzerland v Italy – 10am GMT

Belgium v Slovakia – 10am GMT

USA v Poland – NB 4pm GMT

Spain v Kazakhstan – NB 4pm GMT

Thursday, November 10

Australia v Belgium – 10am GMT

Italy v Canada – 10am GMT

Spain v Great Britain – NB 4pm GMT

Czech Republic v Poland – NB 4pm GMT

Friday, November 11

Switzerland v Canada – 11.02am GMT

Czech Republic v USA – NB 4.30pm GMT

Saturday, November 12

Semi-final 1 – 10am GMT

Semi-final 2 – NB 4pm GMT

Sunday, November 13

Final – 2pm GMT

Who are the most successful nations at the Billie Jean King Cup?

United States have won the Billie Jean King Cup a record 18 times, with their last victory coming in 2017.

Czech Republic have been the recent dominant force in the competition, with six of their 11 overall wins coming since 2010.

Great Britain have been runners-up four times but have never lifted the trophy.

Billie Jean King Cup winners

2021 – Russia

2019 – France

2018 – Czech Republic

2017 – France

2016 – Czech Republic

2015 – Czech Republic

2014 – Czech Republic

2013 – Italy

2012 – Czech Republic

2011 – Czech Republic

2010 - Italy

