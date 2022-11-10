Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls backed up stunning singles wins from Heather Watson and Harriet Dart as Great Britain beat Spain 3-0 to reach the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

There were tears among the GB team after a remarkable result in Glasgow that saw Anne Keothavong's reach the last four of the tournament for the first time since 1981.

Great Britain will face Australia next on Saturday.

Harriet Dart produced a sensational upset by beating world No.13 Paula Badosa 6-3 6-4 to clinch only the second top-20 win of her career.

The world No.98, Great Britain's top-ranked singles player in the absence of the injured Emma Raducanu, hit 15 winners and held firm on serve to stun a fatigued Badosa.

It followed another superb singles performance from Heather Watson, who cruised to a 6-0 6-2 victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz, and meant if Barnett and Nicholls downed Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova then GB would qualify for the semi-final at the expense of Spain and Kazakhstan.

GB had lost to Kazakhstan 2-1 in their first match-up only for Spain to go on to beat the Kazakh team 3-0 to reopen the door for GB.

Watson blows away Parrizas Diaz

In the opening match, Heather Watson put in a dominant display to blow away Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-0 6-2 and get British efforts off to the perfect start.

The 30-year-old, who didn’t feature against Kazakhstan on Tuesday, outplayed an opponent ranked 43 places above her with a clinical opening-set bagel.

After an early break, Watson saved four break points for a big hold before cruising through to win every remaining game in the set, producing a dazzling range of shots in the process.

Parrizas Diaz got some respite early in the second set by holding her first two service games, but Watson then pounced to break and go 4-2 up, before winning the next two games for an impressive victory.

“I was really happy with my level today, I played super aggressive and had so much fun out there,” Watson said.

"I do love playing in this atmosphere. I have had my best Grand Slam results at Wimbledon and I love playing at home. It brings out the best in me.”

Dart dazzles against Badosa

Dart got off to a dream start with a break in the opening game and it set the tone for a superb first set from the Brit, which remained on serve until Badosa double-faulted while trying to save a break point to hand the world No.98 the chance to serve for the set.

But a tired-looking Badosa finally found some joy with the set on the line, earning two break points and taking the first as a Dart backhand went long.

Dart responded, a forehand winner teeing up set point on Badosa’s serve. She thought she had it when another double fault was called, but a challenge showed it was on the line, giving the Spaniard a lifeline. Not that it mattered – Dart’s explosive return sealed her third break to hand her the set.

There were some gutsy holds in the second set as Badosa saved a break point and Dart saved two early on.

Neither player would crack, although the world No.13 improved and put pressure on her opponent, who wouldn't crack despite repeated pressure on her way to a 5-4 lead.

Badosa had to hold, but hit the net to hand Dart a match point at 30-40, and she took it as the Spaniard produced another unforced error.

"I was so inspired by Heather's performance this afternoon, she played awesome," Dart said.

"I just wanted to play half as good as she did and I think I put in a good performance today."

Barnett and Nicholls hold their nerve to seal stunning win

The equation therefore for Barnett and Nicholls was simple after Watson and Dart's heroics: win against Bolsova and Masarova and GB would be in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup (previously the Fed Cup) for the first time since 1981.

The British pair held their nerve in the first set - defending five break points - and taking a one-set lead after taking the second of the set points on offer in the tiebreak.

Following an exchange of breaks early in the second set, the GB team took their chances, sealing a further two breaks of serve before serving it out to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Australia booked a semi-final spot with a 3-0 win over Belgium to top Group B and become the first team to reach the last four.

Canada, inspired by in-form Leylah Fernandez, thrashed Italy 3-0 and will face Switzerland in a decisive final Group A clash on Friday.

