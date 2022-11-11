Coco Gauff has spoken out about the importance of being grateful for success and accepting bad moments on the tennis court, while the American revealed some sage advice she received from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Gauff shot to stardom aged 15 by reaching the fourth round in the main draw at Wimbledon, and she has been firmly in the public eye ever since.

The world No. 7 reached her first Grand Slam final this year at the French Open, losing to Iga Swiatek, and talked about her attempts to find balance while representing the United States at the Billie Jean King Cup this week.

Gauff alluded to her meeting with Obama in 2019 , after which the youngster described the former first lady as her “idol” and “an inspiration”.

“Balancing tennis and life, there’s a lot going on,” Gauff said in an interview posted on the Billie Jean King Cup Twitter page.

Gauff continued: “Michelle Obama told me: ‘It’s ok to say no to things.’

“The piece of advice my younger self would give to me is: everything that you’ve worked for happened, and remember that what you prayed for then is happening to you now.

"It’s important that I remember that my younger self would be grateful.

“You want to push yourself, but I think you have to take a moment and accept it, be grateful for yourself.

“You show your best and worst parts on the court, and I think that reflects life. Every person has their bad moments and I think in tennis you have to learn to accept those bad moments and move on if you want to win.”

Gauff won three doubles titles alongside Jessica Pegula in 2022 in Doha, Toronto and San Diego, but no singles titles.

Nevertheless, she rose to a career-high No. 4 in the WTA Rankings in October and is currently ranked seventh, after finishing last year at No. 22.

Following the Billie Jean King Cup, Gauff is likely to switch her attention to preparation for the Australian Open.

The opening major of the year was her worst performance in the Grand Slams in 2022, and she will be looking to improve on her loss in the first round.

