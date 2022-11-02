Emma Raducanu's ongoing off-court fitness work will see her become a "stronger player" next year, believes Great Britain's Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong.

And Keothavong thinks the fruits of Raducanu's labour are already being seen.

“She’s looking pretty fit and strong and I think the work she’s put in over the last few weeks, you can see it," the GB skipper said.

"It’s good that she’s investing the time into it. I think she recognises it’s an area she needed to work on and improve and she’s doing it.

"Wrist injuries are never easy, but I think this one is under control. She’s got good people around her.

"I think she will be a stronger player come next year.”

Despite her efforts to make the start line in Glasgow, Raducanu wasn't able to shake off her latest injury concern, a development Keothavong readily admitted she was disappointed by.

“She did everything to be fit for Glasgow but it wasn’t going to happen," Keothavong said.

“It was evident when she went on court and tried hitting a few balls that she was going to need more time.

“It’s unfortunate and it was a bit of a blow because we know what she’s capable of, and also given her profile and her support for the team and the competition, it’s a loss not to have her on this team.

"But it is what it is. I know she’s still supportive in the background. She might even make it to Glasgow.

"She’s obviously trying to focus on getting fit and ready. If she’s not there supporting on the side then she will be from afar.”

Focussing on where Raducanu's absence leaves her team's prospects, Keothavong said: “With or without Emma, against Kazakhstan and Spain we are the underdogs.

“But I think it’s a fantastic opportunity to have an event like this in the UK.

"It’s an opportunity for the players to go out there and shine.”

GB's team is comprised of Harriet Dart, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and doubles pairing Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls.

