Emma Raducanu will be part of Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Finals squad despite doubts about her fitness.

However, she will join Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter in Glasgow for the BJK Cup Finals, which Great Britain qualified for due to being the host nation.

The event takes place from November 8 to November 13.

“Making my debut for team GB in April was a special moment that I’ll never forget,” said Raducanu.

“Stepping out on court and seeing all the flags flying, all of your team cheering you on, it’s such a unique event that I’m really looking forward to experiencing again.

“Having the opportunity to host the finals in your home country doesn’t come around very often so we’ll do everything we can to make our fans proud.”

Although Raducanu has been selected, there are still question marks over her fitness after a season marred by injuries.

Under BJK Cup rules, the captain will be able to make up to a maximum of three changes to the team before 11:00 UK time on November 7.

For each tie, teams can announce the players who will compete up to one hour before the match.

Great Britain, captained by Anne Keothavong, had lost their play-off in a deciding match against the Czech Republic in April, but have made the finals after Glasgow was announced as the host city for the BJK Cup Finals.

There are four groups of three, with Great Britain drawn against Spain and Kazakhstan.

The winner of each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final taking place on November 13.

Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals Group Games

Great Britain v Kazakhstan - Tuesday 8 November at 16:00 UK time

Great Britain v Spain - Thursday 10 November at 16:00 UK time

