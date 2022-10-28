Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from Great Britain’s squad for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals due to a wrist injury.
Raducanu’s selection for the team event was a surprise after she initially ended her season early when pulling out of the Transylvania Open.
Ad
However, it’s now been confirmed she will not play in the tournament in Glasgow, which takes place from November 8 to 13.
Billie Jean King Cup
Raducanu selected for Great Britain’s BJK Cup Finals Finals squad
“It’s disappointing to get the news from the doctors that I won’t be ready in time, particularly with it being on home soil,” said Raducanu.
“I tried to do everything possible to get it ready in time, since my last tournament I have been working every day on physical training and rehab.
"I’ve got confidence in my team-mates and look forward to playing next year.”
Harriet Dart, Heather Watson and Katie Boulter had already been announced on the Great Britain team, with more members to be revealed by captain Anne Keothavong.
Great Britain had lost their play-off in a deciding match against Czech Republic in April, but have made the finals after Glasgow was announced as the host city for the BJK Cup Finals.
- ‘The fire died inside’ – Barty says Wimbledon win prompted surprise early retirement
- New United Cup tournament to become first mixed team event to offer ranking points
- Alcaraz into Swiss Indoors semi-finals, Medvedev also through in Vienna
There are four groups of three, with Great Britain drawn against Spain and Kazakhstan.
The winner of each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the final taking place on November 13.
Great Britain Billie Jean King Cup Finals group games schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (UK)
|Great Britain v Kazakhstan
|November 8
|16:00
|Great Britain v Spain
|November 10
|16:00
Billie Jean King Cup
'It makes me sad' - Swiatek criticises 'not safe' schedule, pulls out of Billie Jean King Cup
ATP Basel
Alcaraz into Swiss Indoors semi-finals, Medvedev also through in Vienna
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad