Switzerland booked a place in the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in Glasgow with a 2-0 triumph in a winner-takes-all clash against Canada.

The 2021 runners-up got off to the perfect start when Viktorija Golubic recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Bianca Andreescu 2-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles rubber.

That left Canada’s Leylah Fernandez needing a shock win over world No. 12 Belinda Bencic, but the Olympic champion saw off the threat with a 6-0 7-5 victory.

Switzerland, who lost last year’s final to Russia, will face the United States or Czech Republic in the semi-finals.

"I feel like I’m moving really well, and I’m just trying to grind and fight for every point," Bencic said.

She added: "I think then you get into the rhythm a little bit, and of course it feels great to be pushed by my team and just to have the heart on the sleeve."

The United States and Czech Republic face off in the final round-robin match on Friday evening, which they go into dead level after both beating Poland 2-1.

For Canada and Switzerland, the pressure was on after both sides defeated Italy 3-0 to set up a direct shoot-out for top spot in Group A.

With the four group winners from the round-robin stage progressing to the knockout stages, there was no room for error.

Andreescu started the opening singles rubber as the favourite, being ranked 45th in the world, 32 places above Golubic, who was drafted in for Jil Teichmann after she spent more than four hours on court on Wednesday.

The Canadian got off to a fine start, storming to take the opening set 6-2 by overpowering her opponent and finding three breaks in a row from the start.

But Golubic responded magnificently, breaking early in the second set and staying strong on serve to draw level, before taking that confidence into the decider and demonstrating a full showreel of shot-making skills on her way to a memorable victory in two hours, eight minutes.

That left Fernandez needing victory in the second singles clash, but the world No. 40 got off to the worst possible start as she was bagelled in the opening set.

The second set was much closer, as both players were broken in their opening service games before Bencic claimed two crucial breaks late in the set to edge it 7-5.

Bencic hit 19 winners and kept her unforced error count to 17 compared to Fernandez’s 24 on her way to victory in one hour, 29 minutes.

Great Britain will face Australia in the other semi-final, following both countries’ victories on Thursday.

The Brits recovered from defeat to Kazakhstan with a remarkable 3-0 win over Spain , when anything less would’ve seen the hosts knocked out.

