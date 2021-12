Tennis

Billie Jean King on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai - 'I hope she's alright, I'm really happy with the WTA'

Billie Jean King on Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai: "I'm very happy the WTA stood for her. There will be a lot of challenges ahead of us. I'm really happy with the WTA, and I'm glad that the women are standing up for what's right, and I hope the fans right. The main thing is that she's safe, but I hope she's all right. That's the main thing."

00:00:57, 2 hours ago