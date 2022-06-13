A. Krunic vs P. Martic | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.06.2022 | Ann Jones Centre Court
Live
In Progress
A. Krunic
6
5
P. Martic
4
4
Aleksandra Krunic - Petra Martic
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
2 matches0
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Krunic
P. Martic
Players Overview
AleksandraKrunic
Serbia
- WTA ranking103
- WTA points632
- Age29
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking73
- WTA points869
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
