B. Haddad Maia vs C. Giorgi | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 17.06.2022 | Ann Jones Centre Court
Not started
B. Haddad Maia
B. Haddad Maia
C. Giorgi (3)
C. Giorgi (3)
from 12:15
Beatriz Haddad Maia - Camila Giorgi

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking32
  • WTA points1425
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Camila-Giorgi-headshot
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking26
  • WTA points1782
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Haddad Maia

C. Giorgi

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Camila Giorgi

WTA Birmingham - 17 June 2022

Follow the WTA Birmingham Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Camila Giorgi live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:15 on 17 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Birmingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

