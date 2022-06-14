D. Yastremska vs M. Linette | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
D. Yastremska
D. Yastremska
M. Linette
M. Linette
14/06
Dayana Yastremska - Magda Linette

Players Overview

Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA ranking79
  • WTA points814
  • Age22
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking65
  • WTA points931
  • Age30
  • Height1.71m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Dayana-Yastremska-headshot
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
Ukraine
Magda-Linette-headshot
MagdaLinette
Poland
Poland
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

D. Yastremska

M. Linette

LIVE MATCH: Dayana Yastremska vs Magda Linette

WTA Birmingham - 14 June 2022

Follow the WTA Birmingham Tennis match between Dayana Yastremska and Magda Linette live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Birmingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

