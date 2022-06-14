E. Mertens vs C. McNally | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
E. Mertens (4)
C. McNally (Q)
14/06
Elise Mertens - Caty McNally
Players Overview
EliseMertens
Belgium
- WTA ranking30
- WTA points1615
- Age26
- Height1.79m
- Weight-
CatyMcNally
United States
- WTA ranking197
- WTA points350
- Age20
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
E. Mertens
C. McNally
