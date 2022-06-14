E. Mertens vs C. McNally | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
E. Mertens (4)
E. Mertens (4)
C. McNally (Q)
C. McNally (Q)
14/06
Elise Mertens - Caty McNally

Players Overview

Elise-Mertens-headshot
EliseMertens
Belgium
Belgium
  • WTA ranking30
  • WTA points1615
  • Age26
  • Height1.79m
  • Weight-
Caty-McNally-headshot
CatyMcNally
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking197
  • WTA points350
  • Age20
  • Height1.82m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
2

Wins

2 matches

0

Wins

Recent matches

E. Mertens

C. McNally

LIVE MATCH: Elise Mertens vs Caty McNally

WTA Birmingham - 14 June 2022

Follow the WTA Birmingham Tennis match between Elise Mertens and Caty McNally live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 14 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Birmingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

