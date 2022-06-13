G. Ruse vs Q. Wang | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 13.06.2022 | Court 1
Not started
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
Q. Wang
Q. Wang
13/06
Advertisement
Ad

Gabriela Ruse - Wang Qiang

Players Overview

Gabriela-Ruse-headshot
GabrielaRuse
Romania
Romania
  • WTA ranking53
  • WTA points1106
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Qiang-Wang-headshot
QiangWang
China
China
  • WTA ranking146
  • WTA points440
  • Age30
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

G. Ruse

Q. Wang

Related matches

C. Vandeweghe (Q)
C. Vandeweghe (Q)
D. Vekic (Q)
D. Vekic (Q)
13/06
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
P. Martic
P. Martic
13/06
L. Davis
L. Davis
K. Juvan
K. Juvan
13/06
C. Garcia
C. Garcia
V. Golubic
V. Golubic
13/06
Advertisement
Ad

LIVE MATCH: Gabriela Ruse vs Wang Qiang

WTA Birmingham - 13 June 2022

Follow the WTA Birmingham Tennis match between Gabriela Ruse and Wang Qiang live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 13 June 2022.

Find up to date WTA Birmingham results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.