S. Rogers vs S. Cirstea | Birmingham
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 14.06.2022 | Ann Jones Centre Court
Not started
S. Rogers
S. Cirstea (6)
14/06
Shelby Rogers - Sorana Cirstea
Players Overview
ShelbyRogers
United States
- WTA ranking39
- WTA points1334
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight70kg
SoranaCirstea
Romania
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1350
- Age32
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Rogers
S. Cirstea
