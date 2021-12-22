Boris Becker believes Novak Djokovic’s record-breaking run as world No 1 puts him ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the greatest player of all-time.

Djokovic broke Federer’s record of 286 weeks as world No 1 earlier this year and has continued to top the rankings.

He finished the season as year-end No 1 for a seventh time to break Pete Sampras’ record.

Assessing the achievements of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, six-time Grand Slam champion Becker told Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast : “The fact that three players have won 20 Grand Slams each is unbelievable and will never be equalled again.

They have played against each other for the last 15 years. They didn't win more Grand Slams because the other one won them.

"Numbers just don't lie. As a tennis player, the number of weeks at No 1 is very important. Novak is simply way ahead there. If all three of them stopped playing tennis today, I would see Novak at No 1.

While the trio are locked in a three-way tie for the most Grand Slam titles, Djokovic looks the most likely to finish with the record.

Federer may be out of action for the entire season as he recovers from surgery while Nadal is coming back from injury and may miss the 2022 Australian Open after a positive Covid-19 test.

"I think the two greats of tennis now have to think seriously about how long they can be called players,” said Djokovic's former coach Becker.

“With Rafa it will be a bit easier than with Roger. There's no bigger Roger fan than me, but I don't know how easy it is to make another comeback after knee surgery at almost 41."

Zverev, who was recently named German Sportsman of the Year, also said he would not “rule out” a return for Federer.

"Roger has already managed a lot of things where we said that is not possible at all. That's why I wouldn't rule it out. It won't be easy, tennis is changing and getting faster. At some point it will no longer be easy."

