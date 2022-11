Tennis

Brandon Nakashima beats Jack Draper to reach Next Gen ATP final in Milan

It was second time lucky for Brandon Nakashima at the Next Gen ATP Finals on Friday. Nakashima fell at the semi-final stage last year but the American beat third-seed Jack Draper of Great Britain 4-3 (6), 1-4, 4-2, 4-3 (5) to reach the final, where he will face Czech player Jiří Lehecka. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:29, an hour ago