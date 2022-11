Tennis

Brandon Nakashima beats Matteo Arnaldi in five-set thriller at Next Gen ATP Finals

Brandon Nakashima survived a five-set thriller against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to earn an opening 2-4, 4-3, 4-3, 3-4, 4-2 win on Tuesday in his return to the Next Gen ATP Finals. Credit: Amazon Prime..

