Burrage: I've already forgotten about Raducanu defeat

Jodie Burrage launched her racket in frustration but insists she's already over her UK Pro Series final defeat against Emma Raducanu.

The British No.7 star threw away a lead against teenage sensation Raducanu in the tournament's inaugural final and succumbed to a 10-8 defeat in a super tie-break.

Burrage came out of the blocks quickly to take the first set on a tie-break but was pegged back by Raducanu, who found her fluency in the second to win 6-2.

Burrage surrendered a 6-2 lead in the decider but the world No.289, who won all six of her matches in Weybridge before the final, says she's no longer feeling the pain.

"To be honest I think I'm over it already! It was just in the moment and I was annoyed with how I finished that break, and I didn't want to finish the last six weeks on that note," the 21-year-old said.

"I'll just forget that - that was another good performance from myself, and I'm just ready to go for the ITF events, to be honest, and that's what I'm looking forward to.

"It was a good level match and it always is with me and Emma. I played a good tie-break first set but took my foot off in the second set and the energy dropped and I struggled to get back.

"I tried to overplay a little bit. I've definitely got better at dealing with defeat - I would say I'm never good at it but I don't think any sportsman is good at losing, as we're all pretty competitive.

"I've had a good six weeks and I can't really complain - if you'd told me I'd done what I'd done and won as many matches as I have I would have definitely taken it.

"I can't be too disappointed with myself and I'm looking at the improvements I've made throughout lockdown and the last six months."

Burrage was one of 24 leading players competing in the widely-billed Premier League of tennis, playing alongside the likes of Naomi Broady and Eden Silva in the women's draw, while James Ward and Liam Broady featured in the men's.

The innovative format was devised by Andy Murray's coach, Jamie Delgado, with players on Classic Week being split into two boxes of six ahead of finals weekend.

Burrage finished at the summit of her pool at St. George's Hill Lawn Tennis Club before beating Silva in her Saturday semi-final - Silva retired with the score at 6-2, 1-0 to Burrage - but that clash against Raducanu proved a step too far.

What comes next for Burrage? A well-earned rest week playing with her puppy, Otto, ahead of the resumption of the ITF and WTA Tours.

"I'm having a week off! There's no tennis for a week, thank god!" she joked.

"I'll get back on it the week after but I'll just relax for the next few days and play with my puppy, Otto.

"He's got quite a lot of energy but he's a really good boy for a puppy!

"I want to take the confidence into the ITFs - I'm planning to play one in three weeks in Portugal and I just want to take the confidence of winning those matches into that.

"I've made real improvements physically, in terms of my attitude and generally with my tennis, so I just want to put that on the proper match court at the ITFs and WTAs."

