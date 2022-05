Tennis

Cameron Norrie books place in Lyon Open quarters with straight sets win over Francisco Cerundolo

British men's No. 1 Cameron Norrie booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon with a straight sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo. World no. 11 Norrie, the tournament's top seed, was given a bye into the second round but wasted little time in progressing 6-4 6-4 against Argentina's Cerundolo.

00:01:00, 15 minutes ago