He is now up to No 15 in the world rankings, and is also up to No 10 in the Race to Turin rankings, which determine the eight players who qualify for the ATP Finals. But how likely is Norrie to make the finals? And who does he need to overhaul?

Who’s already qualified?

The top four in the world – Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev – have all secured their places in Turin, which will be hosting the finals for the first time following 12 years in London.

Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini look set to qualify as well, but the final two spots are up for grabs.

Casper Ruud currently occupies seventh place with eighth-placed Rafael Nadal not playing as he recovers from injury. That means Hubert Hurkacz is the final qualifier as it stands, although Norrie is just 160 points behind in the standings after netting 1,000 points for winning Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner is 200 points behind Norrie and Felix Auger-Aliassime is 465 points back.

How many points are left to play for?

There are four weeks of tournaments left for players to pick up points before the ATP Finals start on November 14.

This week sees the European Open in Antwerp and the Kremlin Cup in Moscow (both ATP 250 events), followed next week by the ATP 250 St Petersburg Open and ATP 500 Erste Bank Open in Vienna. The final Masters 1000 event of the season starts in Paris on November 1 before the last ATP 250 of the year in Stockholm on November 7.

Norrie is set to take this week off before playing Vienna, Paris and Stockholm.

The winner of the title in Vienna will take home 500 points, while there are 1,000 on offer to the champion in Paris and 250 in Stockholm.

Who are Norrie’s biggest rivals?

If Norrie is going to make the finals he will likely have to get past either Hurkacz or Ruud, who have both been in good form this year.

Neither are playing this week but are set to return alongside Norrie in Vienna.

Norrie could have slipped down to 11th in the rankings when he next takes to the court as Sinner has the chance to move ahead if he wins the European Open.

But Paris could be key to deciding who qualifies for the finals with plenty of points on offer. Along with the 1,000 points for the winner there are 600 for the runner-up, 360 for semi-finalists and 180 for quarter-finalists.

What’s Norrie said about making the finals?

Making the finals would be reward for a brilliant year for Norrie.

Only Tsitsipas, Medvedev and Ruud have managed more than his 47 match wins in 2021 and he has reached six finals, two of which he has won. He is also up to a career-high ranking and has overtaken Dan Evans as British No 1.

Asked about his prospects of playing in Turin, Norrie said: “I think even being in the conversation this late in the year with, what, four tournaments left after this, I think that's impressive for me.

"If you would have told me before the year that would be the case, I would have been happy. I think that's a lot of good progression. It would be nice to make it, but I'm going to keep going, keep taking care of what I can and handling what I can.

I’ve been really enjoying my tennis and been enjoying being out on court and competing in the big moments.

Norrie is bidding to become the first Brit to make the season-ending finals since Andy Murray won the event in 2016. Emma Raducanu was bidding to qualify for the WTA Finals in Mexico but is out of contention after losing her opening match at Indian Wells.

ATP Race to Turin standings

5. Andrey Rublev – 4,165 points

6. Matteo Berrettini – 4,000 points

7. Casper Ruud – 3,015 points

8. Rafael Nadal (not playing) – 2,985 points

9. Hubert Hurkacz – 2,955 points

10. Cameron Norrie – 2,795 points

11. Jannik Sinner – 2,595 points

12. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,330 points

13. Aslan Karatsev – 2,030 points

14. Pablo Carreno Busta – 1,925 points

15. Nikoloz Basilashvili – 1,885 points

