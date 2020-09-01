Carla Suarez Navarro has revealed she has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 31-year-old says she will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.

Suarez Navarro has reached several Grand Slam quarter-finals and is currently ranked No 68 in the world. Once ranked as high as No 6, the Spaniard pulled out of the US Open as she was awaiting results from medical tests.

In a message on Twitter on Tuesday, she said: “Hi everyone, just wanted to let you know that a few days ago I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. It’s a Hodgkin lymphoma.

“I’ll need to go through six months of chemotherapy. I am fine and calm at the moment, willing to face whatever comes. See you soon.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the immune system.

Several WTA players sent their best wishes to Suarez Navarro.

