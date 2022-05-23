Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz: 'Being labelled a favourite motivates me to win French Open' after opening victory

Carlos Alcaraz: "In the end it is a motivation that in just one year that the people make me a favourite to win Roland-Garros. It's a Grand Slam and many players with the capability to win it. So to make me amongst the favourites is an extra motivation for me. And the fact that the people are also supporting me in this Slam is important and I hope to use it in my favour."

