Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz 'confident' ahead of Madrid Open final after beating Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

A day after defeating Rafael Nadal Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic became his latest victim. The 19-year-old Alcaraz came from behind to beat top seed Djokovic 6-7 (5-5), 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) after more than three-and-a-half hours on Saturday to reach the Madrid Open final.

00:01:03, 4 hours ago