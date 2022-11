Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal

World number one Carlos Alcaraz was forced to retire in his semi-final against Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday, after suffering an side strain. Rune had taken the first set 6-3 and the match was heading for a tiebreak at 6-5 Alcaraz called a medical timeout and received treatment to the left side of his abdomen.

00:01:17, an hour ago