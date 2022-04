Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is a ‘new rare talent’ – Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud believes soaring teenage star Carlos Alcaraz is “one of those new rare talents that you don't see that often” in tennis. Ruud joined Eurosport’s Barbara Schett and Mats Wilander for Episode 1 of ‘Ruud Talk.’

00:02:11, 32 minutes ago