Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz knocks out Gael Monfits, storms into the quarters at Indian Wells

Credit: Amazon Prime. Red-hot teenager Carlos Alcaraz overwhelmed Gael Monfils 7-5, 6-1 to storm into the quarter finals in Indian Wells on Wednesday. The Spaniard's victory sends him into his first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final, making him the youngest men's quarter-finalist of the tournament since 17-year-old Michael Chang in 1989.

00:01:39, 2 hours ago