Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with world No. 1 injured - 'I felt something wrong in the abdominal'

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the U.S. Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.

00:01:21, 2 hours ago