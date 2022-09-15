New men’s world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has thanked Roger Federer for his dedication to tennis after the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced he will be retiring

Federer took to social media to share his decision to step away from the sport after the Laver Cup, having struggled to compete consistently over the last few years due to injury.

In his statement, the all-time great said: “I am 41 years old, I've played more than 1500 matches over 24 years, tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

The 19-year-old returned with a second message to pay tribute to Federer.

He wrote: “Roger has been one of my idols and a source of inspiration! Thank you for everything you have done for our sport”.

Alcaraz went on to say: “I still want to play with you! Wish you all the luck in the world for what comes next!”

His wish to play alongside Federer may not be totally out of reach, with the eight-time Wimbledon champion saying he will still pick up his racquet every now and then, but is giving up competitive matches.

Alcaraz is enjoying his first week as No.1, and although there is a sense of ‘changing of the guard’ with Federer walking away from the sport, the Spanish teenager has some way to go to reach the heady heights of his idol’s success.

During his career, Federer spent 310 weeks as world No.1, including a record consecutive spell of 237 weeks.

