Carlos Alcaraz is looking to Iga Swiatek as his inspiration as the 19-year-old prepares to enter the new year as the men’s world No. 1.

Alcaraz enjoyed an unforgettable season, winning five titles, including two Masters events and the US Open

He became the youngest No. 1 in ATP history and also the youngest-ever year-end No. 1.

Alongside Swiatek, the women’s No. 1, the pair took the tennis world by storm in 2022, and Alcaraz believes he can learn a lot from the Pole.

Swiatek finishes the year with eight titles, including the French Open and US Open , a ranking points total that is second only to Serena Williams’ 13,260 in 2013, 22 bagel sets, and an impressive 67-9 win-loss record, of which 48 of the victories were in straight sets.

“I see her year has been incredible, she broke a record I think for the longest winning streak [this century]. It’s amazing,” Alcaraz said of Swiatek, per Arab News

Alcaraz receives the ATP No. 1 trophy as he ends the year in top spot

“I wish to be like her, to not lose the No. 1. But I think it’s almost impossible. I’m going to lose it but the point is to recover it and stay there at No. 1 as much as I can.”

Three months on from beating Casper Ruud in four sets, 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 to take his maiden Grand Slam title, Alcaraz admitted that it still hasn’t fully sunk in yet.

“It sounds like a dream for me," he said. "Honestly, there are so many times I think about this year, about my position right now, and I still can’t believe it.

“I’m thinking, ‘Is this real? I’m No.1 in the world?’ I’m dreaming. It’s something I have to realise someday.”

“I had so many tournaments and had no time to realise 100 per cent the US Open. Of course it was a great feeling for me.”

Alcaraz has lost four times since he was confirmed as the world No.1, including two defeats to Felix Auger-Aliassime, an opening-round exit to David Goffin in Astana, and a retirement in the Paris Masters quarter-finals against eventual champion Holger Rune.

And Alcaraz admits his opponents see the young Spaniard as a target now.

“Obviously yes, all the people want to beat the No. 1 in the world,” he said.

“I could feel that after the US Open everyone had a target on me and everyone wanted to face me on court. That’s what I have to be prepared for.”

Alcaraz is preparing for his Mubadala World Tennis Championship debut in Abu Dubai where he will face either Andrey Rublev or Frances Tiafoe in his opening match on Friday, December 17.

