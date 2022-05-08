Carlos Alcaraz says he is bursting with confidence after playing an “unbelievable final” to win the Madrid Open.

Ad

Alcaraz has now won two Masters titles in 2022 and is up to No. 6 in the world rankings.

ATP Madrid 'Best player in the world' - Zverev hails Alcaraz after teen's Madrid Open final win 16 HOURS AGO

“I played an unbelievable final,” he told Eurosport.

“I went for it, I have the confidence right now for the next tournament, now it’s time to enjoy this moment, being champion and after today it’s time to focus on the next tournament.

“I always watch this tournament with great players and great champions, and to be part of the Madrid history, to be with these players, is so special. I work hard for it.”

Alcaraz did not face a break point during the final as he secured his seventh straight top-10 win.

Asked in his press conference whether he is the best player in the world right now, Alcaraz said: “Djokovic is No. 1 in the ranking. You know, because I have won Barcelona, and I have beaten Djokovic and Rafa yesterday in Madrid, I don't consider myself the best player in the world.

"I consider myself a player that's playing very well. You know, as the numbers speak by themselves, I think that I'm doing it quite well on clay right now."

Alcaraz also revealed that he was suffering with an ankle issue ahead of the match and will not play the Italian Open this week.

He said: "Due to the fall that I had with Rafa, the ankle, I had a problem, and this morning it was a little more swollen. And also I had a blister in my feet which was a little bit infected, and it's been a little bit tough start of the day. It was difficult for me to walk.

“I think that, you know, given the state of my feet and my ankle, I am really excited for fighting for a Grand Slam. I think that it's better to rest, to recover my ankle, recover my feet, to be in Paris at 100 per cent."

The French Open starts on May 22.

---

Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

ATP Rome Rome Open draw: Djokovic and Nadal could meet in semis, Alcaraz may face Zverev 21 HOURS AGO