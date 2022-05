Tennis

Casper Ruud beats Joao Sousa in the Geneva final for eighth ATP Tour title

Casper Ruud won his eighth career title following victory over Joao Sousa in the Geneva Open final on Saturday. Ruud secured a 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 7-6 (7-1) win and with that his second title of 2022 after lifting the Argentina Open in February. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:06, 26 minutes ago