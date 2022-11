Tennis

Casper Ruud impressed by Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune - ‘Fighting for the biggest titles and winning them’

Casper Ruud - talking on the latest episode of Eurosport's Ruud Talk podcast – told Barbara Schett that it is really impressive that Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune can compete for and win the biggest titles.

