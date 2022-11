Tennis

Casper Ruud in Ruud Talk podcast: Star on song dedicated to him on TV show - ‘I was blushing a little bit’

Casper Ruud - talking on the latest episode of Eurosport's Ruud Talk podcast – told Barbara Schett that while he was not embarrassed, he was left “blushing a little bit” after a Casper Ruud song was dedicated to him on a TV show.

00:01:51, an hour ago