Casper Ruud - talking on the latest episode of Eurosport's Ruud Talk podcast - says he believes the rise of teenage stars Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune this year shows that "everyone can beat everyone" in an exciting field of players at the top of men’s tennis.

Spanish sensation Alcaraz climbed to No. 1 in the world rankings after winning the US Open, but an injury has ruled him out of the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

World No. 4 Ruud believes the success of the two 19-year-olds shows there isn’t much to separate the players at the top end of the sport.

“Rune and Carlos are the same age. It's great to have two of these guys now fighting for the biggest titles and winning them. It's really impressive,” Ruud told Eurosport vodcast Ruud Talk.

“Of course, it’s a little bit of a surprise that he [Rune] did as well as he did. But I feel like almost everyone can beat everyone and that's a little bit more exciting.

“Just the general level of tennis has maybe raised in all aspects, and more players can challenge the best in the world, which is fun, and you'll have these little bit more surprising results here and there.

“It's fun to see that he and Carlos have sort of moved up and shown the world that they're here and that they were hungry, ready to play.

“He was a little bit fortunate maybe in Paris because against [Stan] Wawrinka he saved a couple of match points and then he ends up winning the tournament.

“It just shows you how small the margins can be in this world and that's why we love it. That's why I love playing and watching many matches.

“He's top 10 now as well, so that’s a great way to finish the year breaking top 10. We will see more of Holger in the future.”

Ruud will be part of an eight-man field at the ATP Finals, but Alcaraz misses out through injury and Rune didn't make the cut to qualify.

The Norwegian, seeded third, will face Rafael Nadal, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz in the Green Group in Turin.

The season-ending tournament takes place from November 13-20.

