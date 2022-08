Tennis

Citi Open highlights: Top seed Andrey Rublev overcomes Maxime Cressy in tight two-setter in Washington

Top seed Andrey Rublev of Russia beat the American 13th seed Maxime Cressy at the Washington Open on Friday to set up a quarter-final clash with 99th-ranked US wild card J.J. Wolf later on the same day. World number eight Rublev defeated Cressy 6-4 7-6(8) after one hour and 42 minutes in a match postponed from Thursday due to rain. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:01:00, an hour ago