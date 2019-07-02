Clarke set for Federer after Wimbledon win

The 20-year-old from Derby wasn’t expected to beat Rubin but delivered a fine performance to come through 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-4, a huge improvement on his first round exit 12 months ago.

The wildcard entry sets up a second-round match against 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer, a player he grew up idolising.

After beating Rubin, Clarke commented: "I've watched a lot of him growing up so it's not like there's going to be any surprises on what he does!

"I'm really looking forward to it, he won juniors the year I was born!

"I always looked up to him. I tried to copy a lot of the stuff he does, but I guess I did that with all the big players to be honest.

"I tried everything, I actually gave up in the end because it was too tough to do!

"Obviously all the tricks, the cool backswing volleys, all the stuff he actually doesn't use that much, I was trying to add in. I was happy when I stopped.

"I'll go out there and I won’t play above myself, I'll just play my game. That's the best test to actually see where I'm at. If I start doing stuff I don't normally do then I wouldn't really learn anything.

"I'll always try to do what I do, maybe at a bit higher tempo or a bit bigger serving in certain moments. I'll stick to the way I play and then just see how it goes."

Many will remember Clarke’s heroics from two years ago at the All England Club when he and Marcus Willis, on a wildcard, beat defending men’s doubles champions Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in a five-setter to progress to the third round.

The Derby youngster, coached by his father Earol, was broken by Rubin twice in the opening set to concede in just 34 minutes.

But Clarke dug out the second set despite Rubin coming back from 5-1 to 5-5, holding his nerve for the rest of the match.

He added: "It was a tough match and I didn't start great. I don't think it was either of our best match of the grass season.

"But it’s good to get through. Obviously to come through in four sets against a guy that's qualified, it's a good win for me!"

