Coco Gauff is my favourite to win the US Open this year, says Eurosport tennis expert Kim Clijsters

Coco Gauff has reached the third round of the US Open after beating both Leolia Jeanjean and Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets. Gauff has never gone beyond the third round of the Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows, but Eurosport expert Kim Clijsters believes the 2022 French Open finalist has what it takes to win her first major in front of a home crowd this year.

