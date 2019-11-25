Gauff burst onto the scene after stunning tennis legend Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon in July. In October she won her maiden career WTA title to become the youngest titlist since Nicola Vaidisova in 2004.

"I can’t wait to start my season in Auckland,” said Gauff. “2019 was such an incredible year and I achieved so many of the goals that I had set for myself. Wimbledon was obviously a highlight as was capturing my first WTA title.

"So many players talk about Auckland. I have not been before so this will be cool to experience."

Gauff's meteoric rise has generated huge excitement as she established one of tennis' youngest and most promising stars. And her popularity was echoed by those in charge at Auckland.

"Coco is probably the most in demand player on tour at the moment,” said ASB Classic Tournament Director, Karl Budge. “She was the front page of almost every global publication after her Wimbledon triumphs and set the sport alight. We have had some superstars come through Auckland early in their careers, however Coco may well be the best of them all," stated Budge.

"We've still got a number of player announcements up our sleeve," he added. "While we've already come out and announced Bianca Andreescu, Serena, Julia Goerges and now Coco, there will still be significantly more to announce on Wednesday as well.