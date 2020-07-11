Corentin Moutet defeats Holger Rune at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Corentin Moutet
Image credit: Getty Images
Corentin Moutet defeated Holger Rune in the opening match of Saturday's Utimate Tennis Showdown round robin.
The Frenchman won 3-2 in a tight match after going two ahead before Rune mounted a comeback only to be thwarted in the last game, again 3-2.
German's Dustin Brown won 3-2 against Alexei Popyrin in the following game after coming down from two frames down to win two on the bounce.
None of the four will compete in Sunday's deciding matches.
RESULTS, SATURDAY 11 JULY
C Moutet (FRA) beat H Rune (DEN) 3-2
D Brown (GER) beat A POPYRIN (AUS) 3-2
