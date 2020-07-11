Corentin Moutet defeats Holger Rune at Ultimate Tennis Showdown

Corentin Moutet defeated Holger Rune in the opening match of Saturday's Utimate Tennis Showdown round robin.

Watch tennis live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player

The Frenchman won 3-2 in a tight match after going two ahead before Rune mounted a comeback only to be thwarted in the last game, again 3-2.

Tennis Andy Murray unsure of how many Grand Slam chances he has left 3 HOURS AGO

German's Dustin Brown won 3-2 against Alexei Popyrin in the following game after coming down from two frames down to win two on the bounce.

None of the four will compete in Sunday's deciding matches.

RESULTS, SATURDAY 11 JULY

C Moutet (FRA) beat H Rune (DEN) 3-2

D Brown (GER) beat A POPYRIN (AUS) 3-2

US Open David Goffin casts doubt on US Open participation 6 HOURS AGO